Choi Hee Says, "I Can't Wear This in Mok-dong"... Bold Fashion She Showed Off in Tokyo After Seven Years of Childcare

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Choi Hee shared a special update from a trip with friends, marking her first getaway in seven years after stepping away from childcare.

On the 1st, Choi Hee posted several photos on her social networking service, saying, "I became a free wife for the first time in seven years and came on a trip with my friends. I'm enjoying doing the things I always wanted to try."

She added, "I'm wearing outfits I probably couldn't wear in the neighborhood and wandering around without worrying about other people's eyes. It's my second day as a free wife, and tomorrow I'll go back to giving up my freedom. But two nights are enough. I miss my kids so much that I want to go home. Mom is coming soon."

In the released photos, Choi Hee appears to be enjoying a trip to Tokyo, Japan, with her close friends. Having focused on childcare for a long time, she drew attention by fully enjoying her free time away from daily life for the first time in a while.

In particular, Choi Hee also pulled off a backless outfit that revealed her back line, showing a fresh new charm.

Meanwhile, Choi Hee married a businessman in 2020 and has one daughter and one son. Her family currently lives in Mok-dong, Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.