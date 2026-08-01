Baek Jin-hee Surprises Fans with Debut-Era Photos from 22 Years Ago... "The Girl in Glasses Is Me. I Look So Awkward"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Baek Jin-hee shared photos from the early days of her debut and joked, "I found my awkward side."

On the 1st, a video titled "Baek Jin-hee Reveals Photos from Her Awkward Days! A Long Chat with the PD She Met While Filming a Variety Show About Living in New York for a Month" was uploaded to Baek Jin-hee's YouTube channel.

That day, Baek Jin-hee met with a close acquaintance and looked back on her early debut days. She said, "I actually didn't know I could act," explaining that she first entered the entertainment industry as a commercial model after being street-cast by chance, and later moved into acting.

Baek Jin-hee added, "After filming commercials, I auditioned for acting roles. It was an independent film, but I got a good result, and that made me think I wanted to keep acting." She continued, "My parents said I was very shy, so how could I act? At that moment, I got stubborn and thought, 'I can do this too.'"

Her first commercial, filmed in 2004, was then revealed. In the ad, Baek Jin-hee showed a fresh, youthful charm with her innocent face, drawing attention. Baek Jin-hee laughed and said, "The girl in glasses, not the pretty girl, is me. I discovered my awkward side."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.