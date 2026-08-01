Choi Jin-sil's Daughter, Married to a Man 11 Years Older, Feels Uneasy While Dyeing Her Husband's Gray Hair: "What If He Leaves Me First?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, shared a glimpse of her newlywed life.

On the 1st, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her social media account with the caption, "Don't get old, oppa........(Yes, we're newlyweds)."

In the video, Choi Jun-hee is dyeing her husband's gray hair. Through her caption, she wrote, "A trait of couples with a big age gap: dyeing his gray hair so he doesn't look much older than me," and "I feel uneasy when I think, 'What if he leaves me first?' Don't get dementia, oppa. Don't get old." Her words drew attention for revealing both her affection for her husband and the practical worries that come with their age difference.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee was born in 2003 and is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Seong-min. In May, she married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.