Gary Says He Wants to Live in Bangkok with His Family... Healing Trip with His Rapidly Growing Son and Beautiful Wife

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Gary shared an update from his trip to Bangkok with his family.

On the 1st, Gary posted several photos on his SNS along with the caption, "I think it would be nice to live in Bangkok."

In the released photos, Gary is enjoying a summer vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, with his wife and son, Ha O. Ha O, who has grown up so much, drew attention with his striking resemblance to his father.

Gary's wife, Kim Se-eun, also shared photos from the family trip while introducing places to visit in Bangkok. In particular, Kim drew attention with her pure, celebrity-like beauty.

Meanwhile, Gary and Kim Se-eun married in 2017 and have a son, Ha O.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.