Kim Won-hee Confesses to Taking Diet Pills.. Says Her Mind Is "Foggy" During Filming

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Won-hee confessed that she is on a diet.

On the MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" that aired on the 1st, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae were shown preparing for Season 2 of a short-form drama.

That day, the members held auditions with actors and met Kim Won-hee, Yoo Jae-suk's close friend.

Kim Won-hee joked, "I've been cutting myself off from the media lately," and added, "I'm weak when it comes to the entertainment industry. There is a stronger side, but I can't remember it. It's because I'm going through menopause. I have other work I'm doing right now."

She then snapped at Haha, who was laughing, saying, "Why are you laughing?" and explained, "Women go through a curve in life, and I'm at an age where that curve has already bent halfway, so I have no choice but to lie down. It's a sad story for me."

Later, while listening to the short-form drama storyline, Kim Won-hee appeared somewhat unfocused and was scolded by Yoo Jae-suk. In response, she drew attention by confessing, "I actually took diet pills today, so my head feels foggy right now."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.