Dentist Husband of Lee Yoon-ji Shares Sad Update: "Broken Jeong Seon-bi" — What Happened?

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Jung Han Wool, the husband of actress Lee Yoon-ji, has shared an update after undergoing surgery to remove a stye.

On the 1st, Jung Han Wool posted a photo on his social media account along with the caption, "Broken Jeong Seon-bi. An occupational disease."

In the photo, Jung is wearing a doctor’s coat and a large eye patch over one eye. He said he had undergone the procedure because of a stye, drawing sympathy from fans.

Friends who saw the post left supportive comments such as, "I hope you recover quickly," "It must be tough wearing an eye patch in this hot weather," and "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han Wool in 2014. The couple has two daughters, Jung Ra-ni, born in 2015, and Soul, born in 2020. The family previously drew attention after appearing on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.