SOYOUGI's boyfriend was revealed to be acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae... First couple photo shared, "Please look kindly on us"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model and YouTuber SOYOUGI, whose real name is Kim Min-young, has revealed the identity of her boyfriend. He was identified as acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae.

On the 1st, SOYOUGI posted a couple photo with her boyfriend Kim Hyung-bae on her social networking service, along with the message, "Please look kindly on us."

In the released photos, SOYOUGI and Kim Hyung-bae are posing affectionately while taking Life Four Cuts photos. With their faces close together and bright smiles, the pair created a sweet atmosphere. In particular, their handsome-and-beautiful visuals drew attention.

SOYOUGI then said she had spent "a bewildering week" and explained that she had originally planned to introduce her boyfriend to fans slowly and carefully.

Earlier, SOYOUGI had revealed through social networking service last month that she was currently in a relationship. At the time, her boyfriend's face was covered with an emoji, but his tall height and solid build drew attention.

Speculation later spread online, and some users pointed to clues such as a woman's voice in Kim Hyung-bae's YouTube channel video sounding similar to SOYOUGI's, leading to claims that her boyfriend was acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae.

In response, SOYOUGI said, "I was completely stunned," adding, "That day, I went to film while acting all smug, saying I would teach him a thing or two as a YouTube senior. But I never expected it to be revealed this quickly. My voice really is like a fingerprint, isn't it?"

She added, "Since it has come to this, I'll just go ahead and reveal my face and do YouTube comfortably. Fortunately, my boyfriend doesn't seem too flustered and is quietly enjoying it," sharing her thoughts on going public with the relationship.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the couple divorced in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.