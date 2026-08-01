Lee Jong-hyuk's son Lee Tak-soo grows to 181 cm, becomes an actor: "Everyone was surprised by how tall I got" ('Knowing Bros')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Tak-soo, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, showed how much he has grown and announced that he is now working as an actor.

On the 538th episode of JTBC's variety show "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 1st, actors Oh Man-seok, Yeon Jung-hoon, SF9's Chani, and Lee Tak-soo, who appear in the play "Dead Poets Society," made an appearance.

As soon as Kang Ho-dong saw Lee Tak-soo, he warmly said, "Didn't everyone see what Tak-soo looked like when he was young?" Lee Tak-soo gained a lot of love in the past after appearing with his father, Lee Jong-hyuk, on MBC's variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" He has now grown into a handsome 181 cm-tall young man, is studying in the Department of Theater at Dongguk University, and has recently begun his acting career.

Lee Soo-geun mentioned Lee Jong-hyuk's recent activities, saying, "Your dad has been out there playing pool in Majeokgeori these days, right?" Lee Tak-soo laughed and replied, "That's right."

Kang Ho-dong then asked, "You must have surprised everyone because you got so tall," and Lee Tak-soo said, "That's true. I actually appeared on 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' about twice, so I'm grateful that people still remember me."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.