Han Ga-in Makes Yoon Jung-hoon Keep a Curfew... "If I Don't Go Out, She Scolds Me for Eating Three Home-Cooked Meals a Day" ('Knowing Bros')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yoon Jung-hoon shared that he has been completely wrapped around the finger of his wife, actor Han Ga-in.

On the 538th episode of JTBC's variety show "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 1st, actors Oh Man-seok, Yoon Jung-hoon, Chani of SF9, and Lee Tak-soo appeared as cast members of the play "Dead Poets Society."

Kim Shin-young asked Yoon Jung-hoon, "I heard you always have a curfew," and he replied, "That's right." He added, "At first after we got married, my curfew was midnight. Later, it changed to 10 p.m. Then it became 8 p.m., so it was awkward to even go home after dinner. At one point, even if I got home at 6 p.m., I could feel the disapproval," drawing laughter.

Yoon Jung-hoon added, "I didn't go out much, and she would ask why I was eating three meals a day at home. I get scolded every day," prompting more laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jung-hoon married Han Ga-in in 2005, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.