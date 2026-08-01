Eric Nam Signs Exclusive Contract with New Agency All My Anecdotes, Accelerates Global Activities

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Eric Nam is teaming up with a new agency and stepping up his global activities.

Eric Nam recently signed an exclusive contract with the comprehensive entertainment company All My Anecdotes, marking a fresh start.

This year, Eric Nam has continued his music activities steadily. He released the digital single "How the Fire Started" on March 3, followed by his second single "Miss Me More" on June 5. On the 29th, he previewed an unreleased track, "Someday," on his personal social media account and announced that it would be released on August 7. He will return on October 2 with his fourth full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart."

He also has live performances planned on the global stage. Eric Nam will appear at the "Grammy Museum Spotlight" event in Los Angeles on August 10 and meet local fans. Through the performance, he plans to connect more closely with the audience and deliver a special show.

Beyond that, Eric Nam is expanding his activities into broadcasting and film. He previously appeared in Season 4 of NBC Peacock's intelligent survival program "The Traitors," finishing in third place. The show recorded the highest ratings of any season so far and has been nominated in six categories for the 2026 Emmy Awards, the most prestigious honors in U.S. television.

He also lent his voice to the animated film "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" alongside Steven Yeun and Dave Bautista. The film had its first screening at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24 and began streaming on Paramount+ on July 25.

He has also confirmed his appearance in "K-Pop: The Debut," a film co-produced by Paramount Pictures and HYBE America and scheduled for release in February 2027. Eric Nam will work with Kang So-ra, Yoo Ji-tae, Ji-young Yoo, and Sung-eun, and is expected to create fresh synergy with the cast.

All My Anecdotes, the agency Eric Nam has joined, is a newly established entertainment company co-founded by creative director Lee Hae-in, who serves as CCO, and Kim Jei, a former Warner Music Korea executive, who serves as CEO. The company recently drew attention in the music industry by successfully launching the virtual girl group OWIS. It is now preparing to introduce a new girl group and boy group, centered on Audrey from the runner-up team Jam Republic on Mnet's "Street Woman Fighter 2" and rookie singer-songwriter DANY.

Meanwhile, Eric Nam will release his new single "Someday" on August 7 through major online music platforms.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.