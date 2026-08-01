Jo Yoon-hee, Divorced from Lee Dong-gun, Heads to Jeju Island with Her Look-Alike Daughter... Showing How Much She Has Grown

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jo Yoon-hee shared an update from her trip to Jeju Island with her daughter Roa.

On the 1st, Jo Yoon-hee posted photos taken in Jeju Island with Roa.

In the released photos, Jo Yoon-hee and Roa are posing affectionately with their faces touching. Their relaxed time together against Jeju Island's beautiful scenery created a heartwarming scene.

In particular, Roa drew attention with how much she has grown. Her lovely charm, which resembles her mother Jo Yoon-hee, also caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Jo Yoon-hee married actor Lee Dong-gun in 2017 and had a daughter, Roa, but the couple divorced in 2020. Jo Yoon-hee has custody of Roa, while Lee Dong-gun meets her through visitation rights.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.