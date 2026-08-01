Single Mom Jeong Ga-eun, Who Turns 50 Next Year, Starts Taking Menopause Medication: "I'm Already This Old... It's So Sad"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Jeong Ga-eun expressed her bitter feelings as she revealed that she is taking menopause medication.

On the 1st, a video titled "Working Mom Ga-eun Unnie Vlog, Turning 50 Next Year" was uploaded to Jeong Ga-eun's YouTube channel.

That day, Jeong Ga-eun showed herself hard at work practicing her script in the waiting room for the play "Not_found." A memo with important things she should not forget was posted on her table, drawing attention. Jeong Ga-eun said, "My mind is all over the place, so I keep forgetting things."

She then said, "I started taking menopause medication. I held out and held out, but I finally realized I couldn't keep going like this. I've reached the age when I need to take menopause medicine. Isn't that so sad?" She looked downcast as she took the medication.

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun was born in 1978 and is 49 years old this year. She married a non-celebrity businessman in 2016 and has one daughter, but the couple later divorced, and she is now raising her daughter alone.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.