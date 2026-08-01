Seo Eun-hye and Jo Young-nam dismiss divorce rumors, then share a flurry of affection with kisses and back hugs

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Down syndrome artist Seo Eun-hye, formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye, shared a sweet update on her newlywed life after denying divorce rumors.

On the 1st, a short-form video titled "Catch Me If You Can # #MyFaceEunhye #Yangpyeong County Cafe" was uploaded to Seo Eun-hye's YouTube channel.

In the video, Seo Eun-hye is spending a happy time at the cafe she runs with her husband, Jo Young-nam. The couple showed their affection by joking around with lines like "Catch me if you can" and "Carry me on your back." They also displayed natural physical affection, including hugging and kissing, and showed off their close relationship.

On the 31st of last month, Seo Eun-hye denied the divorce rumors, saying, "We are doing well. It seems fake news and videos claiming that my husband and I divorced are spreading, but we are loving each other more than ever and enjoying our work."

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-hye drew attention in 2022 for playing Han Ji-min's twin sister in tvN's Our Blues. She married artist Jo Young-nam in May last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.