"Working Mom" Eun Ga-eun Tears Up Watching Her 5-Month-Old Daughter on the Home Cam: "I Feel Sorry for Leaving My Baby to Go to Work"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Singer Eun Ga-eun opened up about the real worries of a working mother as she thought about her 5-month-old daughter.

On the January 1 broadcast of KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2," the realistic daily life of Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho, who are balancing childcare and work after giving birth, was revealed.

That morning, Eun Ga-eun came out to the living room at 6 a.m., tidied up the house, and then headed out. She was leaving to appear on a live morning home shopping broadcast. The working mom, who even returned to the stage just two weeks after giving birth, said, "At the time, I didn't realize how hard it was, but postpartum depression and aftereffects of childbirth came later. My pelvis still hurts so much."

She also did her own hair and makeup to save money. She said, "It saved much more money than I expected."

While preparing for the live broadcast, Eun Ga-eun watched Park Hyun-ho caring for their 5-month-old daughter Seo-won alone through the home cam. At that moment, she became emotional and said, "I'm about to cry."

She confessed, "I should be taking care of our child together at home, but I can't do that. I also want to focus on my work, but I keep thinking that I should be with my baby too. Those two feelings keep clashing, and I think that's why I'm crying."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.