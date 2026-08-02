Is This Really Jun-su from 'Dad! Where Are We Going?'? The 194 cm Chung-Ang University Freshman Is Grown Up Now... "He Could Play Basketball" ('Knowing Bros')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Jong-hyuk's son Lee Jun-su has been revealed as a tall 194 cm college student.

The JTBC variety show "Knowing Bros" aired on the 1st featured actors Oh Man-seok, Yoon Jung-hoon, SF9's Chanhee, and Lee Tak-soo from the play "Dead Poets Society."

As soon as Kang Ho-dong saw Lee Tak-soo, he greeted him warmly, saying, "Didn't everyone see Tak-soo when he was little?" Lee Tak-soo appeared on the MBC variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" with his father Lee Jong-hyuk and younger brother Lee Jun-su, and won over many viewers. Now 181 cm tall and a handsome young man, Lee Tak-soo is studying in the Department of Theater at Dongguk University and has recently begun his acting career.

Kang Ho-dong then asked, "You must surprise everyone because you're so tall," and Lee Tak-soo replied, "That's right. I actually appeared on 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' about twice, so I'm grateful that people still remember me."

He also shared an update on his younger brother, Lee Jun-su. Lee Tak-soo said, "He is over 190 cm tall and has grown to 194 cm," and Kang Ho-dong was stunned, saying, "He could play basketball." Lee Jun-su entered the School of Performing Arts and Media at Chung-Ang University this year, and like his older brother, he is pursuing a dream of becoming an actor.

Lee Tak-soo also spoke about the pressure of having an actor for a father. He recalled, "When I went to an audition in my freshman year of college, the staff member liked me at first. But after learning that my father was Lee Jong-hyuk, his expression changed." Yoon Jung-hoon, whose father is actor Yeon Gyu-jin, also strongly related, saying, "I always had to be careful because I thought that if I didn't behave properly, I could bring shame to my father."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.