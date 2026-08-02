Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho’s Fight Over a 300,000-Won Wedding Gift Erupts: “That’s Money for Diapers and Formula”

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] On "My Little Old Boy," Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho had a very real marital spat over a 300,000-won wedding gift.

The episode of KBS 2TV's "My Little Old Boy" that aired on the 1st showed the couple's everyday life as they balanced childcare and work after childbirth.

That day, Eun Ga-eun was visibly shaken when a scheduled event was suddenly canceled. Her body had not fully recovered, as she had returned to work just two weeks after giving birth, and the cancellation left her looking exhausted.

She also ended up in an unexpected "wedding gift" argument with Park Hyun-ho. The two disagreed after he said he planned to give 300,000 won to a recent acquaintance's wedding.

Park Hyun-ho said he would not attend the wedding and explained that he had not received a paper invitation in person, only a mobile invitation. In response, Eun Ga-eun scolded him, saying, "They didn't even treat us to a meal and hand over the invitation in person, so why send 300,000 won?"

Eun Ga-eun, who usually saves on living expenses by doing her own hair and makeup, vented her frustration, saying, "He's someone I only recently got to know, so why give 300,000 won? With that money, we could buy so many diapers and formula for Seowon. Didn't we already spend 500,000 won on congratulatory and condolence gifts not long ago?" Park Hyun-ho, who values his ties with people around him, insisted that he still wanted to take care of such occasions, and the two stood their ground.

In the end, when Eun Ga-eun kept objecting, Park Hyun-ho snapped, "Fine. I'm annoyed, so stop it. I won't give the wedding gift, and I won't go," before storming out of the house.

The conflict even brought in Park Hyun-ho's mother. Eun Ga-eun asked her, "How much do you usually give for a wedding or funeral when you're not close to the person?" His mother gave the same answer as her son, saying, "Even if you haven't seen them much, people still give 200,000 to 300,000 won."

But after learning that Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho had argued over the issue, his mother sided with her daughter-in-law. She made everyone laugh by scolding her son, saying, "Your wife has been busy since this morning, even going to home shopping. Why are you so immature? Is this really the time for you to spend 300,000 won?"

Later, the three-way confrontation over the 300,000-won wedding gift continued between Eun Ga-eun, Park Hyun-ho, and his mother. She offered them practical advice, saying, "Couples should discuss and decide on their standards for congratulatory and condolence gifts together."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.