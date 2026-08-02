Ailee, Upset After IVF Failure, Surprises Choi Si-hoon with Her Sudden Appetite: "I Eat Like I'm Possessed, So I Hide the Snacks"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actor Choi Si-hoon expressed concern over his wife, singer Ailee's, unusual love of snacks.

On the 1st, a video titled "I’ve Collected Only the Best Things I’ve Bought Lately! From Summer Must-Haves to Kitchen Essentials" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ilyne's Marriage Diary."

That day, Ailee took time to introduce the food items she had bought in Japan. She revealed her favorite green tea chocolate and said, "I hid this in the basket without my husband knowing. Whenever I go to Japan and see it, I always buy it."

Choi Si-hoon said, "I don't like eating snacks at night," but was startled when Ailee took out more chocolate and asked, "What? Why did you buy so many?"

Ailee explained, "I only bought two," and Choi Si-hoon said, "I secretly throw away snacks, but she finds and eats them all. She doesn't eat them often, but about once a month, she suddenly eats them like a different person, almost as if she's possessed." He added that he was worried about her health. Ailee replied, "It happens once a month, and it's because of hormones."

Meanwhile, Ailee and Choi Si-hoon married in April last year and later began IVF treatment in hopes of having a child. Recently, Ailee said, "After the IVF failed, I ate all kinds of things to become healthier and gained 2 to 3 kilograms," sharing the difficulties she has faced during the process.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.