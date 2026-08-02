Is She Really a Mother of a 2-Year-Old Daughter? Lee Yeon-hee Shows Off a Slim Figure After Giving Birth, With Everyday Life Looking Like a Photoshoot

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Yeon-hee has shared that she still has a very slim figure even after giving birth.

On the 1st, Lee Yeon-hee posted several photos on her social networking service account.

In the photos, she is wearing a black sleeveless outfit that highlights her delicate frame. Her strikingly slender appearance drew attention, making it hard to believe she is a mother of a 2-year-old daughter.

Even without makeup, she showed off her clear features and fresh aura, embodying the essence of natural beauty. The casually taken photos still had the feel of a high-end photoshoot, underscoring her standout visuals.

Meanwhile, Lee Yeon-hee married a non-celebrity two years older than her in 2020 and welcomed a daughter in September 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.