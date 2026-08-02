SOYOUGI Shows Off Her Boyfriend, Acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae, and Floods Social Media With Couple Photos... Sweet Love-Stagram

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Model and influencer SOYOUGI shared a glimpse of her sweet weekend date with her boyfriend, acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae.

On the 1st, SOYOUGI posted several photos along with the caption, "Weekend is a dog-walking date."

In the released photos, SOYOUGI is seen taking a walk with her boyfriend Kim Hyung-bae and their dog. The two drew attention with a subtle couple look, wearing matching white tops, and they gave off a natural romantic vibe by taking photos side by side in the elevator.

Earlier, SOYOUGI drew attention after revealing her boyfriend's face and saying, "Please look kindly on him."

When she first announced that she was dating, she did not reveal her boyfriend's face, name, or occupation. But after a wave of online speculation, it became known that he was acupuncturist Kim Hyung-bae. SOYOUGI then candidly said, "Since it has come to this, I will reveal his face and continue YouTube more comfortably. Fortunately, my boyfriend does not seem too flustered and is rather enjoying it."

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the couple divorced in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.