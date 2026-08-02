Kim Ji-yeon, Divorcing Jung Chul-won, Opens Up About School Bullying and Why She Left Hanyang University: "I Had Panic Attacks Because of School"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Ji-yeon, who is in divorce proceedings with baseball player Jung Chul-won, candidly shared the bullying she experienced in school and the reason she dropped out of Hanyang University.

On the 1st, Kim Ji-yeon uploaded a video titled "School Violence & Why I Dropped Out of Hanyang University?" to her YouTube channel. In the video, she began by saying, "I’m going to talk about the history of being bullied and the story of school violence I went through," adding, "It’s less a sad and painful story than a story about becoming stronger after surviving."

Kim Ji-yeon said that after transferring schools in fifth grade, she first drew her classmates’ attention because of her family’s financial situation. She recalled being flustered at the time, saying, "The first friend I met asked how many pyeong my home was. I just told them what I knew, and they said, 'She has the biggest home among us.'"

She also revealed the bullying she experienced in middle school. Kim Ji-yeon said, "That’s when it started. There was no reason. I think they just did it for fun, so I was bullied on and off."

In high school, after taking time off school because of facial paralysis and returning, she said her classmates treated her like she was invisible. Kim Ji-yeon calmly said, "They suddenly started treating me like I was invisible. I was used to it, so I thought, 'Here it goes again.'"

However, when the school said it could open a disciplinary committee over the bullying, she said she was also worried about the other students involved. She explained, "If only one or two people who led it could be disciplined, then we also had to think about the circumstances of the others." She added, "At the time, my teacher told me, 'If you stay silent, I will become a teacher who knew this was happening and still let it pass.' I was grateful for that."

Kim Ji-yeon also said she had a difficult time in college. She majored in dance at Hanyang University, but said the reality was different from the artistic education she had imagined.

She said, "When I got to college, it was different from the art I had imagined. I wanted to create my own art without a right answer, but I had to do exactly what I was told." She added, "The senior-junior hierarchy was too intense, and there were many things I found hard to understand."

"I developed panic attacks because of school, and my depression got worse," she continued. "Just thinking about school made my heart race and made it hard to breathe."

In the end, Kim Ji-yeon said she decided to leave school after taking a leave of absence in her fourth year and experiencing life outside campus. She said, "Once I went out into society, there was no one who treated me that badly. In fact, people were kind to me." She added, "The hardest thing for me was group life."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeon rose to fame through Mnet's "Love Catcher." She gave birth to a son in 2024 after becoming pregnant before marriage with baseball player Jung Chul-won.

The two held their wedding ceremony in December last year, but entered divorce proceedings about a month later. Through her legal representative, Kim Ji-yeon accused Jung Chul-won of suspected infidelity and of failing to pay living expenses and child support, launching a legal dispute. Jung Chul-won's side said, "As a father, I will act responsibly, and I will do my best to secure custody as much as possible. Although the parents are going through a divorce, I will do everything I can so that the child is not negatively affected."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.