Young-ja (Class 28), first weekend after announcing breakup with Young-cheol... Cafe tour → Late-night pizza 'Busy Life'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Youngja from the 28th season of 'I Am Solo' has revealed her daily life over the first weekend after announcing the end of her relationship with Youngchul.

Youngja shared her weekend routine on her social media on the 1st. In the photos and videos released, Youngja is seen spending a busy day, going on a cafe tour and conducting a photoshoot for the women's clothing shopping mall she runs.

Youngja also drew attention by sharing a video of herself enjoying a late-night snack, saying, "Ordered pizza after 11 PM. But this place is really delicious.

" Previously, on the 31st of last month, Youngja personally announced the end of her relationship with Youngchul via social media. She stated, "I have ended my relationship with the other person and broken up," adding, "We had not registered our marriage, and since we each bore our own living and financial responsibilities while together, there are no assets or financial issues to settle separately.

" She continued, "I have also completed all personal arrangements and the handover of belongings following the end of the relationship," and added, "I do not intend to discuss the process or reasons for the breakup separately.

" Youngja and Youngchul first met through the 28th season of the ENA/SBS Plus show 'I Am SOLO,' a special featuring divorcees, which aired last year.

After becoming the final couple following the broadcast, the two developed into a real-life couple and held a wedding ceremony in January of this year, but have now announced their breakup after approximately six months.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.