Kim Bin-woo Moves to Bali... Leaves Korea Two Months After Controversy, Saying, "A New Challenge Before I Get Any Older"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Bin-woo has announced that she is moving to Bali.

On the 2nd, Kim Bin-woo shared the surprise news, saying, "It took a year to think, experience, decide, and prepare. It was not an easy decision, but before we get any older and while the children are still in our arms, we want to take on a new challenge. We will be moving to Bali soon."

She added, "There is still a huge amount left to prepare, but for the rest of the time, I will do my best to clear things out, share what we can, and move forward with a lighter heart."

The photos released along with the announcement show Kim Bin-woo's family preparing for the move to Bali. Kim Bin-woo is seen making time to empty out the house and get ready for the relocation. Interest and support continue to grow as people look forward to seeing what her family will be like in Bali.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Bin-woo

In May, Kim Bin-woo drew criticism from fans after hosting a live broadcast in the early morning, playing loud music at home and dancing. When fans raised concerns about noise between floors, Kim Bin-woo sparked controversy by saying, "We are on the first floor, you know?" She later apologized, saying, "I am deeply reflecting on my careless actions," but another controversy followed a month later in June, when she posted a video of herself in the driver's seat with one leg up, swaying to music while paying little attention to the road ahead.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.