Go Eun-ah Says She May Soon Reveal Her Boyfriend: "I’ve Met All Kinds of Great Guys, and There Are Constant Sightings"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Go Eun-ah said she is considering going public with her relationship.

On the YouTube channel Bangga Family on the 31st of last month, a video titled "The reason a sister who has worked in entertainment for 30 years does not go public with her relationship"

"LOL, is this for real?.." was uploaded.

Go Eun-ah opened up about her concerns to her younger brother Mir and her older sister, saying, "Since my debut, I have never once been in a public relationship. Back then, going public with a relationship felt burdensome."

In response, her sister Bang Hyo-seon said, "Thinking about it, you really dated some great, handsome, top-tier guys," and Mir also said, "There was a boyfriend Go Eun-ah brought home when she was 19 or 20. I remember saying at the time that I had never seen anyone that handsome in my life."

Go Eun-ah said she used to be open to going public with a relationship, but has become more cautious now. "If I go public with a relationship, I think my subscribers will drop," she said. Her confession made the two burst out laughing, but Go Eun-ah continued to worry, saying, "There may be subscribers who feel a sense of camaraderie with me, and what if people who like me or have feelings for me feel disappointed or hurt when I say I have a boyfriend?"

Bang Hyo-seon replied, "Then I should leave a comment. You worry about everything," adding, "Go ahead and make it public first. I’ll take responsibility if your subscribers drop."

Mir said, "There have been a lot of sighting reports that Go Eun-ah doesn’t even know about. A lot of people know, but it’s hard to make it public. I’m worried about that person," but Go Eun-ah said, "I’m the one who’s worried."

Bang Hyo-seon said, "It’s different for everyone. From what I can see, her brother is enjoying this," and Go Eun-ah replied, "Has he already been confirmed as my brother?" Go Eun-ah has also been repeatedly suspected of dating an older man since her previous video. Mir said, "Go Eun-ah’s public relationship is coming soon," while Go Eun-ah responded, "It’s not coming soon. I’m just worried about it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.