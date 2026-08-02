"Marrying Next Year" Young-soo and Oksun from Season 30 Win Over Future Father-in-Law... Told to "Set the Date" at First Meeting

Young-soo and Oksun, the couple from Season 30 of "I'm Solo," met their parents.

On the 1st, Oksun's YouTube channel released a video titled "The Day I Went to Meet My Boyfriend's Parents for the First Time."

Ahead of their proposal in April, Oksun traveled to Busan to meet Young-soo's parents. She admitted, "I'm so nervous. Weren't you nervous at all?" Young-soo replied calmly, "I wasn't nervous because your parents take such good care of me." Oksun added, "Your parents will probably take good care of me too, but just going to meet them is nerve-racking enough."

After their first meeting with his parents went smoothly, Young-soo and Oksun shared their impressions. Young-soo said, "I felt drained. My dad talks way too much," while Oksun said, "I was so happy and grateful that his father seemed to be in such a good mood."

Young-soo said, "I don't think he was this happy even when I got into a major company. He must have really liked me." He added, "When Oksun went to the bathroom, he told us, 'Set the date.' I said, 'What date are you talking about? Stop putting pressure on her.' Then he said, 'No, I just like her so much,' and I asked him what he liked so much." Oksun also said, "It was so funny when he asked to shake my hand and thanked me for being with him."

From the next day, the two enjoyed a trip together. Unlike Oksun, who has an MBTI P, or perceiving-type, personality, Young-soo, who is an MBTI J, or judging-type, said of the relaxed trip, "It's nice to do this once in a while. I couldn't stand doing it like this every time." Oksun suggested that on their honeymoon, they should follow each other's plans one day at a time. Young-soo replied, "I'll show you a schedule broken down by 10-minute intervals. I'll even make a plan for going to the bathroom. Since a honeymoon lasts at least seven nights and eight days, one day each should be fine." Oksun said, "If I ask, 'What are we doing today?' I'll say, 'How about looking at the sea?'" Young-soo groaned, "I'm already stressed. You came all the way here just to look at the sea? If you're just going to look at the sea, go to Gwangalli Beach," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Oksun and Young-soo from Season 30 announced their marriage after releasing a video of a proposal overseas with a luxury watch. The couple said they have set their wedding date for the first quarter of next year and are sharing the process of preparing for marriage.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.