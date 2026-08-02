Lee Sang-yi, the wife of the late Park Dong-bin, posts first SNS update 95 days after his death... "I miss you, I love you"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Sang-yi has shared an update for the first time since the death of her husband, actor Park Dong-bin, and expressed her longing for him.

On the 1st, Lee Sang-yi posted a photo on her SNS along with a short message that read, "I miss you... I love you."

The released photo shows Lee Sang-yi sitting on a swing beside her daughter, Ji-yu. The image of her spending quiet time while holding her daughter's hand tightly and looking out at the blue sea left a gentle impression.

This post is the first update she has shared since the death of her husband, Park Dong-bin, in April.

Her brief but heartfelt words to her late husband hinted at her enduring grief and moved many readers.

Fans also left messages of comfort and support in the comments, saying, "I've been waiting for this," "I always pray that you stay healthy," "I hope you and Ji-yu stay strong together," and "I wish this were a dream." Lee Sang-yi also replied directly to fans' comments to express her gratitude.

Park Dong-bin was found collapsed at a restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on April 29 and died at the age of 56.

No signs of foul play were found at the time, and the cause of death was reported to be heart disease.

Park Dong-bin and Lee Sang-yi met through the drama "Enemies from the Past," later became a couple, and married in 2020. They have a daughter, Ji-yu.

The couple previously drew widespread support after revealing on a TV program that their daughter underwent heart surgery shortly after birth.

About 95 days after losing her husband, Lee Sang-yi shared precious moments from her daily life with her daughter, but her words, "I miss you... I love you," once again conveyed her deep longing and deepened the sadness of those who saw the post.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.