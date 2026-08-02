Jun Hyun-moo Stunned by Lowest Score at Marriage Brokerage Agency, Protests, "I'm a Young Forty!" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Jun Hyun-moo of KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror' will be shocked after receiving the lowest possible score at a marriage brokerage agency, with just 1 point in the age category.

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror,' directed by Choi Seung-hee, is a self-reflective program in which bosses in Korea voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes to create a workplace that people enjoy working in. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 5.6 percent, extending its run as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 216 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today's episode of 'Boss in the Mirror,' airing on the 2nd, Jun Hyun-moo's rating at the marriage brokerage agency will be revealed, drawing strong attention. Agency CEO Cha Hee-yeon gives the 1977-born Jun Hyun-moo a blunt assessment, saying, "If you're in your 50s, the age score is the lowest at 1 point." Shocked by the unexpected score, Jun Hyun-moo emphasizes his actual age and strongly protests, "I'm a young forty!"

As the evaluation moves on to appearance, an unexpectedly fierce back-and-forth unfolds. Still stung by the age score, Jun Hyun-moo brazenly insists, "My looks should be a perfect score no matter what," and Kim Sook, who steps in as his defender, adds, "For Jun Hyun-moo's looks, you have to give at least 4 points." But CEO Cha fires back with a sharp remark, saying, "Jun Hyun-moo is not Byun Woo-seok, is he?" once again underscoring the agency's strict standards.

As Jun Hyun-moo's looks become the topic of discussion, Lee Young-pyo of the '77 Friends,' who has been silently watching the situation, steps in. He begins taking notes seriously, as if he has switched into his usual soccer commentary mode, and then offers a calm analysis. Lee starts by saying, "If you're 50, looks don't mean anything," and then shuts down the debate with cold logic: "If the age score is 1, there's no need to even look at appearance, so of course it's 1 point."

Jun Hyun-moo, unable to hold back any longer, shouts, "You and I are the same age!" But Lee Young-pyo does not flinch and draws a firm line, saying, "I'm a married man, and you're single," reportedly sending the set into laughter.

As Jun Hyun-moo confidently shows off his pride in his looks while Lee Young-pyo remains convinced he deserves the lowest score, viewers can find out whether Jun Hyun-moo will receive a high rating from the notoriously strict marriage brokerage agency by tuning in to 'Boss in the Mirror.'

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.