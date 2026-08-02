Sung Si-kyung Leaves Jo Hyun Ah Hinting, "I Guess We Need to Date a Little More" on 'My Little Old Boy'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Jo Hyun Ah from 'My Little Old Boy' meets longtime fan Sung Si-kyung.

On SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' which airs today (the 2nd), Jo Hyun Ah spends an unforgettable day with Sung Si-kyung.

Jo Hyun Ah, who recently said on 'The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' that Sung Si-kyung was her ideal type, finally met him. She invited him to her campsite. In particular, she surprised everyone by saying he was the first man she had ever invited to her campsite. As their first camping trip together began, Jo Hyun Ah was extremely nervous, sweating profusely and barely able to meet his eyes, as if she had turned back into a schoolgirl. Watching from the studio, the cast fully related to her fan-like excitement, saying, "She must really like him," and "She has completely frozen."

Meanwhile, Sung Si-kyung was surprised by how small Jo Hyun Ah's hands were and gently placed his hand against hers. Jo Hyun Ah reacted with visible excitement, drawing laughter. Sung Si-kyung also delivered a heart-fluttering line, saying, "I guess you need to date a little more," and, while talking candidly about his views on relationships, confidently added, "Even if we had a secret relationship, no one would find out." Viewers can find out why on the broadcast.

He then prepared a special meal just for Jo Hyun Ah, making her even more thrilled. Everyone watching burst out laughing at the sight of Jo Hyun Ah repeatedly taking photos, as if she did not want to miss a single moment of Sung Si-kyung cooking. To wrap up his special fan service, Sung Si-kyung also performed an impromptu instrumental piece and sang live. Hearing it, Jo Hyun Ah suddenly burst into tears. Attention is now focused on what moved her so deeply.

How will Jo Hyun Ah's excitement-filled, one-on-one fan meeting with Sung Si-kyung end? Viewers can find out on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' airing Sunday, August 2, at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.