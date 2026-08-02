Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye's Daughter Landed 17 Ads, and Their Home Shopping Show Also Sold Out Completely — Another Big Hit

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye shared more good news after their home shopping broadcast sold out completely.

After their daughter Jae-i drew attention by filming 17 commercials at just three months old, the couple has now enjoyed another windfall with a complete sellout on home shopping.

On the 1st, Kim Daye posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Sold out completely again today. Thank you. Antioxidant couple."

The photos showed Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye posing side by side at the home shopping set.

Park Soo-hong wore a pink suit and smiled brightly, while Kim Daye appeared in white, creating an elegant yet refined look.

In particular, Kim Daye drew attention with her slim figure and glowing beauty even after losing 40 kilograms following childbirth. With clear, radiant skin and sharp features, she showed off visuals worthy of a celebrity.

Kim Daye later shared a screenshot of the home shopping broadcast and announced that the program had sold out completely. The beauty product show she appeared on with Park Soo-hong received an enthusiastic response from viewers and sold out.

Fans left congratulatory comments such as, "Congratulations," "A true sellout couple," "I hope only good things continue to happen," and "Jae-i, mom, and dad are all thriving."

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye married in 2021 despite a 23-year age gap, and after IVF treatment, welcomed their daughter Jae-i in 2024.

Jae-i became a hot topic after filming 17 commercials at just three months old, and now Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye have added warmth by sharing another happy update with a complete sellout on home shopping.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.