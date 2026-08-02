Kim Hee-chul Says, "When I Was Active with Super Junior, TV Appearances Sometimes Put Me in the Red... I Made More on 'Knowing Bros'"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior candidly spoke about the group’s earnings structure when it had 13 members and the income he made from variety shows.

On the 1st, a video titled "Kim Hee-chul, the cosmic superstar who almost joined the first-ever idol control diss battle" was released on the YouTube channel "Egenam Swings."

That day, Jang Ji-soo asked, "If Super Junior had 13 members, was the settlement split 13 ways? Was it so hard to make a living in the early days after debut?"

In response, Kim Hee-chul recalled, "There were times when going on TV actually put me in the red," and added, "We did not earn more than other groups, but we still made enough to live on."

He continued, "I am not sure how the company structure worked, but I made more from JTBC's 'Knowing Bros' than I did during Super Junior activities," and explained, "At that time, I was working alone, so my income was higher."

After hearing that, Swings said in surprise, "You are just being modest. The scale is completely different from the hip-hop market, isn't it? You even went on Asia tours," and Kim Hee-chul laughed as the conversation continued.

When Jang Ji-soo also mentioned his usual style, Kim Hee-chul drew laughter by showing off his trademark wit, saying, "Even the character T-shirts I wear every day are all limited editions."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.