"My Teeth Broke from Extreme Dieting" Hong Jin-kyung Goes on a Date in Pyeongchang-dong with Younger Male Models

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Model Hong Jin-kyung enjoyed a date with junior models.

On the 31st of last month, Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "The First Reveal of Pyeongchang-dong's Best Restaurant That Hong Jin-kyung Always Visits on Her Day Off."

After turning on the camera at home, Hong Jin-kyung said, "If everything had gone according to plan, I should be climbing Inwangsan with the 'Are You Tired?' team right now, but I'm at home instead. 'Are You Tired?' is a group of younger model friends I work out with. I made it after saying to Jae-hyung, who I went to Paris with, 'Want to go hiking together?' Then people I knew one by one joined, and it became a larger group." But the schedule was canceled because of the rain. One of the members, model Park Kyung-jin, then called her. Park said, "What are you doing today? All my plans were canceled, so I have nothing to do," and Hong also suggested meeting up, saying, "I'm so bored too."

The two decided on the spot to film a 12-hour hangout vlog. Model Lee Se-han later joined them as well. While they were traveling together, Park Kyung-jin opened up, saying, "I worked as a model for a long time and dieted extremely hard. I went so far that my teeth broke. Right now, I weigh 79 to 80 kg at 189 cm, but when I was most active as a model, I weighed 63 kg. My teeth were breaking, and I realized I needed to love myself and take care of myself, but I hadn't been doing that."

Park also explained why he had dieted so severely, saying, "I was one of the lucky cases. Right after my debut, I did the opening show for Emporio Armani. At the time, there were not as many Korean models working overseas as there are now, so being a male model had its advantages. Once I started doing shows, I became overly competitive at a young age."

Park added, "So I thought I had to be thinner than everyone else. That meant I had to diet even more recklessly. I think I was too ambitious. I kept thinking, 'I have to do better than this person. I have to be the one to do it.' Then one day I looked at myself and realized I seemed really mean. I wanted to change, but my heart hadn't changed." He said his mindset only changed after he started attending church.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.