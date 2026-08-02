Ko Kyung-pyo, Who Lost His Mother During Military Service, Says His Outlook on Life Changed After Her Illness ('Nolleocoaster')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] The untold personal stories of the 'Nolleocoaster' cast will be revealed.

In MBC's 'Nolleocoaster,' which airs its final theme park tour episode today, the 2nd, Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle wrap up their journey by reviewing European theme park attractions and sharing candid stories they had never told anyone.

Ko Kyung-pyo, the youngest member who has kept his energy high throughout the trip, is expected to open up about his family for the first time to the older members. Ko, who said that his attitude toward life changed after learning that his mother was battling an illness, will reportedly recall an episode from the time he was filming the drama 'Reply 1988,' saying, "Looking back, there is something I regret." Viewers are left wondering what happened in his past.

Meanwhile, Choi Kang-rok will take on the challenge of being an undercover chef for the first time on air, serving as a supporting chef rather than the main chef. He will back up Ko Kyung-pyo, who wants to cook for the older members. Attention is also focused on Choi's surprisingly fast and precise knife skills and his sharp sense for the kitchen as an undercover assistant chef.

Near the end of the trip, Choi Kang-rok will also reveal his true colors in front of the members for the first time. He will make a remark to the younger members that suggests he may not join the next trip, saying, "If other people are with you next time." The older brother's bombshell comment has sparked curiosity about his hidden intentions.

The members will also discuss a top-five ranking of the theme park attractions that left the strongest impression on them, along with imaginative ideas for a future 'Hongcheol Land.' From a roller coaster that goes into Noh Hong-chul's mouth to discount methods for admission, a stream of wildly unexpected ideas is expected to pour out.

By taking a deep dive into niche topics such as theme parks and roller coasters, 'Nolleocoaster' has won over fans and emerged as a feel-good variety show that avoids cruelty and over-the-top dopamine-driven antics. Expectations are high for how their final amusement park trip, full of childlike wonder, will end.

The final episode of the theme park road trip with Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle will air today, the 2nd, at 9:10 p.m. on MBC's 'Nolleocoaster.'

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.