Shim Hyun-sup Says He Once Earned Up to $232,000 a Day, Paid Off His Mother’s $1.1 Million Debt in 7 Years... "Where Did All That Money Go?"

According to Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok, comedian Shim Hyun-sup revealed that at the peak of his career, his highest daily income reached 320 million won. He also shared the story of how he paid off his mother’s 1.5 billion won debt.

At the end of MBN’s "Dongchimi," which aired on the 1st, a preview for the next episode was released under the theme, "Where Did All That Money Go?"

In the preview, the cast members spoke candidly about how much they earned during their peak years.

Comedian Yoon Hyung Bin recalled a time when his monthly income exceeded 100 million won, saying, "I realized that I could actually make more than 100 million won in a month."

Singer Kim Jang-hoon also drew attention when he shared an anecdote about receiving a large signing bonus, saying, "Then they said, let’s sign the contract, and handed me a 900 million won check."

Shim Hyun-sup then surprised everyone by saying, "I once made 320 million won in a single day."

He went on to say, "As for where all that money went..." and left viewers curious.

The preview also revealed that Shim Hyun-sup had paid off his mother’s 1.5 billion won debt over seven years, drawing attention. His candid stories about his peak earnings and where the money went heightened anticipation for the full broadcast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.