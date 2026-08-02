Influencer Who Became a Single Mother After Drug Scandal With Male Singer Shows Off Her Slim Figure After Giving Birth: "It’s Been a While"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Seom Min-jae of "Heart Signal 3" has hinted at a return to activity after taking new profile photos.

On the 2nd, Seom Min-jae uploaded a video titled "Vlog no.7, Studio Shoot" to her YouTube channel.

Seom Min-jae turned on the camera to film a vlog for the first time in a while, saying, "It feels really unfamiliar. I forgot how to do it." She added, "I really like driving, and I love rolling down the window and driving with the wind in my face. It feels refreshing and helps me relieve stress," before heading somewhere. She went to a studio she has been connected with since her appearance on ChannelA's "Heart Signal."

For the profile shoot, Seom Min-jae got her makeup done and transformed her look. She also shared the difficulties of parenting, saying, "I have makeup on and need to go somewhere, but these days I can't really go anywhere." Drawing attention with a strikingly slim figure that made it hard to believe she had given birth, she completed the shoot successfully in several outfits.

Meanwhile, Seom Min-jae, who became known through ChannelA's "Heart Signal 3," drew widespread attention for her background as the first female mechanic hired through a major company's open recruitment. However, in August 2022, she was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for taking methamphetamine at home with Nam Tae-hyun.

Later, Seom Min-jae revealed that she was pregnant before marriage and said she had lost contact with the child's father, Mr. A, leading to a dispute. While legal proceedings are under way over the matter, she gave birth to a son alone in December of the same year and is now raising him.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.