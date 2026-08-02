"130 Billion Won Tax Assessment Was Unfair"... Cha Eun-woo Enters Second Round of Tax Dispute With National Tax Service After Paying in Full

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed to have filed a tax appeal against the National Tax Service's assessment after paying the full amount of roughly 13 billion won in back taxes.

According to an EDAILY report on the 2nd, Cha Eun-woo submitted a tax appeal to the Tax Tribunal early last month, arguing that the National Tax Service's tax assessment of more than 13 billion won was unfair.

He reportedly moved to challenge the decision before the 90-day deadline for filing an appeal after receiving the tax notice from the National Tax Service.

His agency, Fantagio, said, "We filed the tax appeal in accordance with the legal procedures in order to receive a legal judgment," adding, "As the matter is still under review, it is difficult to provide specific details."

Cha Eun-woo had previously undergone a tax audit while working through a one-person corporation under his mother's name. The National Tax Service determined that the company was a 'paper company' with no substantial service provision and imposed the tax assessment.

Cha Eun-woo's side filed a pre-assessment review request, but it was rejected. After adjustments to avoid double taxation, he ultimately paid about 13 billion won in taxes.

While serving in the military, Cha Eun-woo paid the taxes in full in April and later wrote on social networking service, "There were parts of the incorporation process that I did not examine carefully enough, and the responsibility lies with me, not with my family or the company," effectively acknowledging responsibility for the tax issue and apologizing.

The controversy had appeared to be settling down, but this tax appeal has opened a new phase in the legal dispute with the National Tax Service.

Opinions in the tax industry are divided over the appeal. Some view it as a legitimate exercise of the taxpayer's rights, while others say it conflicts with his earlier apology.

The Tax Tribunal's decision is expected to come sometime next year, after Cha Eun-woo completes his military service.

If the Tax Tribunal accepts Cha Eun-woo's argument, he will be able to recover the taxes he paid. If it rejects the appeal, the case could move on to an administrative lawsuit.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.