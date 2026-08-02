Bernard Werber Says He Saved a Korean High School Student's Life in 20 Minutes on 'Day & Night'

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] French novelist Bernard Werber revealed that he once met a student at a high school in Korea who was going through severe emotional distress over academic performance while he was giving a lecture there.

On the August 1 broadcast of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," Bernard Werber shared the story of the student he met during a high school lecture.

Kim Joo-ha asked, "I heard you once saved a student during a lecture in Korea."

Werber recalled, "I was giving a lecture at a high school then. I think it was in Seoul. The principal wanted to show me someone. When I went there, a student was crying. He or she was shaking badly. The principal said, 'This student wants to die because of grades.'"

Bernard Werber said, "So I asked to be left alone with the interpreter," adding, "I had the student take deep breaths. It was like meditation."

He said the student confessed that if they did poorly on an exam, it felt like life was over, and that they wanted to die from the shame.

Werber explained that he continued the conversation in a calm atmosphere. He also asked whether the student had anything they liked, but the student replied, "I don't like anything. If I fail the exam, my life will be over, and I'll be so ashamed I could die."

He said sadly, "It seems Korea puts too much pressure on students over grades."

He added, "I talked with the student for about 20 minutes and eventually made them laugh."

Kim Joo-ha then said, "You saved a person in 20 minutes."

※ If you are struggling with depression or other difficult thoughts, or if someone close to you is going through such difficulties, you can receive 24-hour counseling from suicide prevention hotline 109.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.