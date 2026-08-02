"The Secret Is Each Other"... Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona's Hosting Chemistry, Going Strong for Five Years, Scores a Perfect 100 (Full Story)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. MCs Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona, the familiar faces of the Blue Dragon Awards, lit up the final Friday night of July with their perfect MC chemistry.

Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona hosted the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Now in their fifth consecutive year as hosts since the inaugural BSA in 2022, the two guided the atmosphere from start to finish with steady hosting and lively banter.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona shine on the red carpet. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City, Incheon. MCs Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona attend the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City, Incheon. MCs Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona attend the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona walked the red carpet to cheers from hundreds of audience members. In the interview that followed the photo session, their deep affection and trust in each other were evident, as they have worked together for five straight years. Jun Hyun-moo first expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our secret is Lim Yoona. She is a veteran MC who covers everything even when I make mistakes." Lim Yoona responded, "Because I host with senior Jun Hyun-moo, I have always been able to do the job with confidence. I think that feeling is also coming through to all of you."

Jun Hyun-moo then said, "There is something the photo reporters ask for every year. They want a solo shot of Lim Yoona, so I will step aside," showing his consideration for the 'Blue Dragon's hostess,' Lim Yoona. During her solo photo time, Lim Yoona wrapped up the red carpet event successfully by greeting the press with a bright smile and a variety of poses.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Kim Go-eun, Jun Hyun-moo, and Lim Yoona deliver the closing remarks after the grand prize win. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

Like last year, the two put great effort into preparing for the ceremony this year as well, watching every nominated work despite their busy schedules from the moment the nominees were announced. At the venue, they offered heartfelt congratulations to the winners and warm encouragement to the nominees who did not take home trophies, turning the event into a festival everyone could enjoy together.

They also added to the excitement by giving generous applause and enthusiastic reactions to the congratulatory performances, one of the ceremony's key highlights. The evening opened with last year's Best New Actress winner Kim Min-ha, followed by performances from Migak Boys of The Legend of Kitchen Soldier — Kang Jun-gyu, Kang Ha-gyeong, Kim Moon-gi, Im Ji-ho, and Lee Sang-jun — and a closing stage featuring Yena, who transformed into Love Cell from Yumi's Cells Season 3, along with Tiger JK, Mimi, and Lee Eunji. Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona made the atmosphere even richer with their witty reactions throughout the performances. As the two led the BSA with flawless chemistry for a fifth consecutive year, anticipation is building for how they will meet viewers again next year.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.