RESCENE's Woni Faces 'School Bully' Allegations as Middle School Homeroom Teacher Speaks Out: "Please Stop the Baseless Attacks"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As online claims spread accusing RESCENE member Woni of being a former school bully, a person identifying themselves as her middle school homeroom teacher has stepped forward to refute the allegations.

On the 1st, a post appeared on a social networking service from a user identified as A, who claimed to know about Woni's past.

A questioned Woni's school life and private life during her middle school years, but did not provide any objective evidence to support the claims. The post quickly spread through several online communities.

Later, B, who said they had been Woni's homeroom teacher in the 2nd and 3rd years of middle school, opened a separate social networking service account and shared details from that period.

B posted letters written by Woni, photos taken with friends, a yearbook, and messages exchanged with teachers who had taught Woni in the past, using them to verify their identity as her homeroom teacher.

In the account bio, B said, "I was Woni's homeroom teacher in the 2nd and 3rd years of middle school. If Woni did something wrong as a middle school student, that would be the fault of how I taught her," adding, "I ask you to stop the reckless criticism based on baseless posts."

B also recalled Woni as "a student who often gave candy to teachers and said 'I love you,'" and said she had been diligent in school activities such as student council work and performance assessments.

B explained that Woni served as an officer in the schoolwide student council and took part in an anti-school-violence campaign in front of the entire student body. B also shared an anecdote about Woni visiting a cake workshop with friends the day before graduation and giving a cake she made herself as a gift.

B added, "It was early in my teaching career, so I was strict, but they were good kids who still respected me," and "I still vividly remember hugging them and crying as we said goodbye."

Regarding Woni's friendships, B said, "The friends in the photos have continued to stay in touch even after graduation," and "As recently as this February, most of them went on a one-night, two-day trip together, so they are still close friends. Woni could not join because of her schedule."

After the teacher's rebuttal post was made public, the original whistleblower reportedly deleted both the post and the account. However, the group's agency has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, RESCENE drew attention when the title track "LOVE ATTACK" from its first mini album "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024, surged back up the charts. The group has continued its momentum, also winning two music show trophies with the remake single "Pretty Girl."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.