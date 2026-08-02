"Because My Blood Was Thick"... Park Jin-young PD, the Benefactor Who Helped Suzy Overcome Her Allergies... He Changed Everything, Starting With His Toothpaste (Point of Omniscient Interfere)

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Singer and producer Park Jin-young PD shared an episode in which he personally gave actor and singer Bae Suzy advice on how to manage her health.

On the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which aired on the 1st, Park Jin-young PD's daily life was revealed. That day, he talked about his philosophy on health and recalled an episode from the past involving Bae Suzy.

Park Jin-young PD said, "I once gave Suzy a health lecture. When Suzy was dealing with severe allergies, I had studied a lot about allergies, so I told her everything I had learned."

He went on to say that he believes various illnesses, including allergies, are linked to autoimmune issues. He explained the reason as, "Because my blood was thick." He also described his health principle of blocking, as much as possible, substances that should not enter the body.

He also said he carefully manages not only his diet but also everyday products. He stated, "The way to keep your blood clean is to stay away from things that are bad for your body. That applies not only to food, but also to cosmetics, toothpaste, shampoo, and even laundry detergent. I use products that are certified organic." He added that he has maintained this lifestyle since his late 30s, though many people around him found it unusual at the time.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.