Eum Moon-suk, Who Spent 19 Years in Obscurity, Breaks Down in Tears After Buying His First Mattress: "Can I Really Be This Comfortable?" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Eum Moon-suk of 'You Quiz on the Block' shed tears as he looked back on his years in obscurity.

On the 2nd, tvN released a preview clip of actor Eum Moon-suk's appearance on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

Eum Moon-suk, who said he bought himself a gift after starting to earn money, said, "I bought a mattress. Since I was young, I have rarely slept comfortably. After renting my first studio apartment, I went to a department store thinking, 'I don't need anything else. As long as the mattress is good, that's enough.' I was planning to spend up to 1.5 million won." He added, "But as soon as I started talking with the staff, I casually asked, 'Do you have anything on sale?' and they immediately noticed. They said display items were 50% off."

Eum Moon-suk said, "I could have bought it right away, but I asked how long it had been there. They said it had been there for three weeks. It was fairly new and in good condition, so I bought it and took it home. When I lay down at home, I started crying. Then I thought, 'Can I really be this comfortable? Moon-suk, now it's time to live your own life. Sleep when you want to sleep, wake up when you want to wake up, eat when you want to eat, and take care of the basics yourself.'" He broke into tears as he recalled that moment.

In response, Yoo Jae-suk comforted Eum Moon-suk, saying, "Where could you have rested when you were young?" Eum Moon-suk replied, "Looking back now, I wonder if I went through all of that just to act, but I don't want to go back."

Meanwhile, Eum Moon-suk debuted as a singer in 2005 under the stage name SIC, but he did not receive much attention. He later switched to acting and ended his long years of obscurity through the 2019 SBS drama 'Yeolhyeolsaje.' He has recently drawn attention again with his powerful performance in the film 'Hope.'

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.