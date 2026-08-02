"An Unseen Performer"... From Grand Prize Winner Kim Go-eun to Unanimous Winner Shim Ja-yoon, Blue Dragon Jury Remarks Revealed

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the Grand Prize, looked overwhelmed with emotion. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] "Blue Dragon really knows how to give out awards, doesn't it?" At the 36th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2015, those words from MC Kim Hye-soo, the original Blue Dragon goddess, resonated with many people at the time. And in 2026, the Blue Dragon Series Awards once again lived up to that reputation for rewarding excellence.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. The Blue Dragon Series Awards are a series ceremony that carries on the Blue Dragon identity, which has earned credibility every year through fair and transparent judging. To assess both expertise and popularity, and to ensure fair evaluation of every work and actor, the winner is chosen from a total of seven votes: six judges plus one netizen vote. A candidate must receive a majority, or four votes, to win. Experts in directing, production, acting, and criticism carefully reviewed every nominated work before selecting this year's best series, actors, and entertainers. In particular, this year's judging began at 1 p.m. on the day of the ceremony and ended after about four hours of heated debate among the judges.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Jae-won, who won Best New Actor. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Jeon So-young, who won Best New Actress, speaks after receiving her award. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Gyu-won, who won Best New Male Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Shim Ja-yoon, who won Best New Female Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

▶ Higher expectations for rookies, yet awards that remained irreplaceable

This year's rookie awards at the Blue Dragon Series Awards featured judging in the series category, where outstanding acting and strong potential were on display, as well as the entertainment category, where rising stars competed head-to-head in classic sketch and observational formats.

In the series category for Best New Actor, the race came down to a three-way battle among Kim Jae-won as Sun-rok in "Yumi's Cells Season 3," Kim Jin-wook as Bok-geun in "Low Life," and Song Geon-hee as Gi-beom in "The Scarecrow." Kim Jae-won ultimately received four votes from the judges and one additional netizen vote, taking home the award with five votes. Kim, who had previously stood out as a scene-stealer in small roles in "You and Everything Else" and "Lady Dua," was praised for fully carrying a leading role in "Yumi's Cells Season 3" and leaving a strong impression as a "national younger man." For Best New Actress, the vote leaned toward Jeon So-young of "Girigo," who offset the burden of the genre with her bright energy. Her fresh, lively charm reportedly made the brutal horror and suspense genre easier to watch until the end. She received five votes from the judges and won after being recognized for her star quality and strong future potential.

The nominees for Best New Male Entertainer in the entertainment category were Kim Gyu-won of "SNL Korea Season 8" and Car, the Garden from "Better Late Than Single." Kim Gyu-won, praised for his irreplaceable sketch-acting skills and future value as a discovery, faced off against Car, the Garden, who was seen as the emergence of a rare "mouthpiece entertainer" not seen in years. One judge commented, "The 'SNL Korea' series has consistently discovered great entertainers and actors, so viewers' standards for rookie evaluation have become very high. Kim Gyu-won satisfied that level of expectation." Kim Gyu-won received four votes, while Car, the Garden received two, deciding the outcome.

Best New Female Entertainer went to Shim Ja-yoon of "Office Workers Season 2" without dispute. She was recognized as the entertainer with the strongest potential for growth in the variety scene, thanks to her ad-lib-driven, distinctive character work. Seen as a hidden gem waiting to be scratched, she became the only unanimous winner of the year, receiving all votes from both the judges and the netizens.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, who won Best Supporting Actor. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Joo Woo-jae, who won the Excellence Award for Male Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Jung Yi-rang, who won the Excellence Award for Female Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

▶ Presence like the pickled radish that must accompany jajangmyeon: Supporting Actor and Excellence Awards for Entertainers

They are like kimchi with ramen or pickled radish with jajangmyeon. Even a table full of delicacies gets tiring quickly if there is no basic side dish to support the main course. These supporting players may not shine in flashy ways, but they blend in at just the right moments and bring real flavor to the show. Thanks to them, this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards saw fierce debate over the supporting actor and excellence awards for entertainers.

In the series category, the Best Supporting Actor race came down to Yoon Kyung-ho of "Legendary Chef" and Jung Moon-sung of "The Scarecrow." Yoon, now continuing the lineage of Korea's top-tier supporting actors, reportedly displayed unmatched presence and aura in "Legendary Chef." Some judges said, "When choosing an OTT series these days, I look at the supporting cast. When I heard Yoon Kyung-ho was in 'Legendary Chef,' I clicked on it. He was the kind of essential seasoning that a work simply cannot do without, just like pickled radish with jajangmyeon." With four votes, he won his first Blue Dragon Series Awards Best Supporting Actor trophy.

For Best Supporting Actress, the netizen vote became the deciding factor. In a tight two-way race between Park Bo-kyung of "The Art of Sarah" and Im Soo-jung of "Low Life," Park Bo-kyung received the netizen vote and added three judges' votes for a total of four, winning the award in tears. In a series that was not easy to immerse oneself in, Park was praised for carrying the early episodes with a powerful presence and refreshing energy, clearly making her name known through "The Art of Sarah." Im Soo-jung also drew praise for her outstanding performance, standing out as the only female character in "Low Life," which is filled with strong male personalities.

The Best Excellence Award for Male Entertainer in the entertainment category was also decided by the netizen vote. Yoo Jae-suk of "Jaeseok's B&B Rules" and Joo Woo-jae of "Doraiver: The Rival" each received three votes from the judges in a close contest, but the netizen vote went to Joo Woo-jae, making him the winner. The award, which was judged largely on laugh rate, went to someone now firmly established as the ace of the "Doraiver" series. Joo Woo-jae, who served as the series' comedy cheat code with his pure, effortless humor, was widely praised for building a new variety persona through his frail-but-lovable character. Yoo Jae-suk, meanwhile, earned high marks for launching a healing camp under his own name, but could not overcome the challenge of generational change in variety shows and had to yield the trophy to his junior.

The Best Excellence Award for Female Entertainer went overwhelmingly to Jung Yi-rang of "Sisters' Cafe." She received five judges' votes and one netizen vote for a total of six. Jung was recognized not only for her acting skills in comedy, but also for her exceptional ability to shift the mood and set the stage for others. Although "Sisters' Cafe" had less viral buzz and public attention than other variety series, her sketch and classic comedy performances within the program were said to be unmatched. There was also sympathy for the fact that she had often failed to shine at award shows because of tough matchups against powerful nominees. In the end, with strong recognition of how much she contributed to making "Sisters' Cafe" shine, she finally held the Excellence Award trophy in her hands.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Park Hae-soo, who won Best Actor. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Shin Hye-sun, who won Best Actress. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Won-hoon, who won the Grand Excellence Award for Male Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Kim Sook, who won the Grand Excellence Award for Female Entertainer. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

▶ All-around players with both defense and offense: Lead Actor and Grand Excellence Awards

They were like box-to-box midfielders who cover the entire field and contribute to both attack and defense. With charisma that spans the whole stage and the power to anchor and drive the drama, the lead acting and grand excellence awards were a battle of true all-arounders, where any winner would have been hard to dispute.

In the drama category, Best Actor was a fierce contest between veteran Park Hae-soo of "The Scarecrow" and Park Ji-hoon, then 27 and the youngest Best Actor nominee in the award's history, for "Legendary Chef." Park Hae-soo, who had appeared so often in OTT series that he was nicknamed a "Netflix civil servant," delivered a nuanced performance in "The Scarecrow," moving between past and present with emotional depth and precision, showing a different side from his previous work. He received four votes from the judges, who felt he had a clear edge in carrying the weight of the entire series. Of course, there was also strong support for Park Ji-hoon. Praised for his "irreplaceable presence," Park Ji-hoon was said to have achieved a generational shift through fresh energy and solid acting. He received two votes for his natural, unforced everyday performance, which helped him shed his previous image and lead a B-grade, absurd comedy series to mainstream success. With Hyun Bin of "Made in Korea" taking the netizen vote, Park Hae-soo claimed the Best Actor trophy.

Best Actress was, quite literally, a battle of the "devils among women." Shin Hye-sun of "The Art of Sarah" and Park Ji-hyun of "You and Everything Else" fought neck and neck until the final round, each receiving three votes from the judges. The judges praised Shin Hye-sun for her "wildflower-like acting that let go of everything," while Park Ji-hyun was highly regarded for her "delicate emotional performance that even made an unlikable character convincing." In the end, the netizens sided with Shin Hye-sun, and she took home Best Actress.

The Grand Excellence Awards, newly created this year by the Blue Dragon Series Awards to further spotlight the entertainment category, were also intensely contested. In the male category, Kim Won-hoon of "SNL Korea Season 8," who has become a central figure in the generational shift among entertainers, faced Yoo Jae-suk of "Jaeseok's B&B Rules," who had already been mentioned in the Excellence Award race. Kim Won-hoon, who carried an entire season with pure comic skill and style amid established veteran entertainers, was highly praised for proving that a player from YouTube and short-form platforms could settle onto a legacy stage and generate explosive laughter and memes. He was viewed as a symbol of the times, receiving four votes from the judges. Yoo Jae-suk received two judges' votes plus one netizen vote, for a total of three, deciding the trophy's fate.

The female Grand Excellence Award came down to a close race between Kim Sook of "Doraiver: The Rival," who was active across everything from comedy to sketch this year, and Lee Soo-ji of "SNL Korea Season 8." In particular, Kim Sook earned strong support from the judges for her consistency and stability as both a long-form main host and performer in a rapidly changing variety market dominated by short-form and character-driven content. One judge praised her by saying, "She is a complete player with both defense and offense. At times she covers the field like a defensive midfielder, and at other times she plays like a winger, setting up chances for her teammates." The judges gave Kim Sook five votes, and because Jung Yi-rang, who ranked first in the female entertainer netizen vote, won the Female Excellence Award, the netizen vote went to the runner-up Kim Sook, giving her a total of six votes and the Grand Excellence Award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. The team behind "Legendary Chef," which won Best Series in the drama category. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. The team behind "Better Late Than Single," which won Best Series in the entertainment category. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the Grand Prize. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

▶ A historic run of top-tier performances: Best Series and Grand Prize

This year's Best Series in the drama category was so close that it was the only award to go to a second round of voting. By contrast, the Best Series award in the entertainment category was decided unanimously by the judges. The Grand Prize also went to the face of K-content, whose trusted acting and impact on the OTT market earned broad agreement from everyone.

The Best Series race in the drama category came down to a three-way battle among "Legendary Chef," which turned B-grade absurd comedy into a mainstream hit, and "Made in Korea" and "The Scarecrow," both praised as highly polished genre works. In the first round, "Legendary Chef" received three votes, "Made in Korea" received three votes after adding two judges' votes and the netizen vote, and "The Scarecrow" received one vote. The second round narrowed the race to "Legendary Chef" and "Made in Korea," and the debate continued. Above all, "Legendary Chef" won the judges' support for transforming military life and a cook's perspective, which could easily have remained niche or lightweight material, into a mainstream, high-quality drama. With its unusual story and premise, the ensemble chemistry of actors such as Park Ji-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho, and its absurd comedic direction, the series was judged to best showcase the strengths of OTT storytelling. It received five votes in the second round and won Best Series.

The Best Series award in the entertainment category was decided unanimously by the judges. The votes centered on "Better Late Than Single," which broke away from the usual formula of provocative, flashy dating shows and instead drew empathy through sincerity and pure laughter. By applying the concept of lifelong singles to a dating program, the show generated strong global buzz and high view counts, proving the quality of K-variety. It received all six judges' votes.

The final highlight of the Blue Dragon Series Awards was the Grand Prize, where Kim Go-eun and her work "You and Everything Else" emerged as the focus of the battle. More than a simple acting award, the Grand Prize became the key turning point of the entire ceremony, encompassing contribution to the OTT market, prolific output, and box-office power as an actor. Praise poured in for Kim Go-eun, who led major OTT series such as "You and Everything Else," "The Price of Confession," and "Yumi's Cells Season 3" in a single season, showing completely different characters in each work while also achieving commercial success. Many argued that she deserved recognition for driving the entire OTT ecosystem, as she set an unprecedented record across both male and female actors as well as works. She was honored as the undisputed Grand Prize winner.

◇ Blue Dragon Series Awards judges, in alphabetical order: Kwon Young-han, head of the New Content R&D team; comedian Kim Shin-young; critic Yoon Sung-eun; director Jung Dae-yoon; Cheon Seung-cheol, CEO of Film Company Woollim; Choi Haeng-ho, executive producer of MBC entertainment

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.