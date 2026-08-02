Lee Guk-joo Has a Panic Moment Before Riding a Roller Coaster... "Will the safety bar fit me? Is the belt my size?"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Lee Guk-joo drew laughs as she shared her honest thoughts and practical worries ahead of getting on an amusement ride.

On the 1st, Lee Guk-joo posted several photos from an amusement park on her social networking service, along with the caption, "Why did I say I’d ride it... sigh..."

In the released photos, Lee Guk-joo is seen holding her forehead with a gloomy expression in front of a massive roller coaster. Looking up at the steep ride, she appears full of regret.

In another photo taken in the ride’s waiting area, Lee Guk-joo voiced her very real concerns right before boarding, asking, "Will the belt fit?? Will the safety bar fit me?? Do I need to tie my hair up??"

She then added a humorous meme caption, "I’m so scared I’m losing my mind a little," which drew more laughter.

Fans responded with support and empathy, saying things like, "Her expression is so real," "Please make sure to check the safety bar!" and "Hope you got on and off safely," as they reacted to the roller coaster’s huge scale and Lee Guk-joo’s candid fear before the ride.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.