Lee Se-young, Who Spent 100 Million Won on Cosmetic Procedures, Draws Attention Again With Another Bold Cosplay Despite Controversy Over Its Explicitness...At This Point, It's Her Own Way

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Se-young is drawing attention once again after revealing another daring cosplay look.

Lee Se-young recently posted several photos on her social networking service (SNS) along with the caption, "This time, it's the cosplay you requested!! Who do you think it is? The previous winner also posted proof of receiving the chicken gift!"

In the released photos, Lee Se-young is taking mirror selfies while wearing an orange bob wig and a striped bikini-style outfit that evokes an anime character. The body-hugging costume and bold styling highlighted her curvy silhouette and drew attention.

Lee Se-young had previously attracted attention by repeatedly unveiling cosplay looks inspired by popular Japanese manga characters. Even then, online users offered mixed reactions over the level of exposure.

Some users said, "Because social networking service (SNS) is easily accessible to younger users as well, there needs to be more thought about the level of exposure." Others responded, "We should respect personal taste and freedom of expression," and "It's just cosplay, so there is nothing wrong with it," showing divided opinions.

As the debate continues, Lee Se-young has once again revealed a cosplay concept that pushes the boundaries, continuing to follow her own style.

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young has openly discussed her cosmetic procedures on television and YouTube over the years. She has said that she spent about 100 million won on procedures including eye and nose surgery, as well as breast augmentation.

More recently, she shared a year-long update on changes and aftercare following her breast surgery on her YouTube channel. She also spoke candidly about how complications from a previous filler procedure led her to decide on surgery, drawing further attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.