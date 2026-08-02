Yoo Jae-suk Says, "Oh, You Idiot"... Calls Na Kyung-eun for Help After Forgetting His Wallet

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk called himself an "idiot" after making the absurd mistake of leaving his wallet behind ahead of a domestic travel shoot.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun released the first episode of "Punghyangjung," titled "A Four-Brother Road Trip Without Navigation, Leaving the Destination to a Spinner and the Route to a Map Book."

That day, Yoo Jae-suk looked flustered as he began filming the second installment of the "2026 Summer Road" series, "Punghyangjung," saying, "I didn't bring my wallet."

He immediately called his manager to explain the situation, saying, "Sorry, but I need to contact my manager," and then joked at himself, "Oh, you idiot," drawing laughter.

He also called his wife, Na Kyung-eun, and asked her to hand the wallet at home over to his manager.

After ending the call, Yoo Jae-suk met Yang Se-chan and admitted, "I did something really stupid."

When Yang Se-chan asked, "What did you leave behind?" Yoo Jae-suk replied, "I packed all my bags, but I didn't bring my wallet." Yang shot back, "That really is a stupid thing to do, hyung," sending the set into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk later added, "I'm telling you this only because it's you, but I have to go to the bank again. I need to pay my taxes," and explained that he had been unable to visit because filming kept him busy, revealing that he was facing his comprehensive income tax payment deadline.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.