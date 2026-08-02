Is This a Jazz Bar or a Hip-Hop Club? The Blue Dragon Celebration Stage Was Legendary Again

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-young, Kim Woo-bin, and Lee Kwang-soo cheered during Tiger JK's performance. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The Blue Dragon celebration stage was legendary.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was filled with tears, emotion, joy, and laughter. Another clear star of the night was the celebration performances. Actress Kim Min-ha opened the show with a song about life, Migak Boys added a playful flavor, and Choi Ye-na lit up Blue Dragon night with bright energy. In the finale, Tiger JK, Mimi of Oh My Girl, and Lee Eunji brought the festival to a close with a stage that crossed genre boundaries.

In fact, the reaction that the Blue Dragon celebration stage is always on point was no coincidence this year either. Sportschosun, the organizer, actively shared ideas from the first stage concept to artist casting, creating a performance tailored specifically for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

In particular, before Migak Boys even appeared on the Music Bank stage, the team had already spotted their potential and approached the project. It also directly invited Tiger JK to take part in the closing stage. Blue Dragon's instinct for what would become a hot topic proved accurate once again.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Min-ha is performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

▶Is this Blue Dragon or a jazz bar? ... Kim Min-ha brings the joy of winning back to the stage

Award winners no longer simply leave with a trophy in hand. The first door of the BSA was opened by Kim Min-ha, last year's Best New Actress winner.

At the 4th ceremony, last year's Best Actor winner Im Si-wan performed the opening stage. This year, Kim Min-ha took over the baton. The joy of winning has become a new stage the following year, a special tradition unique to the BSA.

Above all, it was a discovery of Kim Min-ha the musician, not Kim Min-ha the actress. She perfectly delivered Frank Sinatra's classic, "That's Life," instantly turning the awards hall into a classy jazz bar.

Her background in jazz vocals was evident. With her deep, distinctive tone, she brought out the song's emotion and kept the live performance steady even on a broadcast stage watched by fellow actors. From hair and makeup to styling, and even her relaxed gestures and facial expressions, it felt like a scene lifted straight from a foreign musical or film.

In particular, "That's Life" carries a message of getting back up and starting again, no matter how many times you fail. It also echoed Kim Min-ha's acceptance speech last year, when she said, "I will keep telling my story at my own pace." Rather than singing about glamorous success, she delivered an opening full of lingering emotion, one that spoke to the attitude of falling and rising again.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Lee Sang-yi and Migak Boys are performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

▶A stage of friendship unfolded ... Migak Boys x Lee Sang-yi bring the 'military cook' universe to life

Migak Boys, the buzzworthy project group born from Legendary Chef, completely took over the BSA stage.

The group, which visualized the five tastes of bitterness, spiciness, sweetness, sourness, and saltiness, delivered a performance that felt like a real idol stage. Kang Ha-gyeong, Lee Sang-jun, Im Ji-ho, Kang Jun-gyu, and Kim Moon-gi impressed with sharp choreography and adorable charm, serving up the song "My Flavor" with everything from sweetness to excitement.

The decisive seasoning for this stage was Lee Sang-yi. He had been clapping from the audience with the other actors, so everyone thought he would not go on stage that day. Then he suddenly stood up and made a very special entrance. He even appeared with the character name "Hwang Seok-ho" instead of his real name, redefining what a special appearance can be.

The audience reaction was another highlight. Kim Go-eun, watching her close friend Lee Sang-yi's unpredictable move, was caught on camera scrunching her brow as if trying to hold back laughter, drawing attention online.

Song Geon-hee and Baek Sun-ho, both currently serving in the military, cheered as if they were soldiers watching a morale-boosting concert. The director of Legendary Chef also waved a ladle-shaped light stick, adding to the excitement.

Park Ji-hoon, the lead actor and a real idol, watched the performers from the audience with a pleased smile, creating yet another special moment that blurred the line between the drama and real life.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Choi Ye-na is performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

▶If the Blue Dragon Film Awards had Hwasa and Park Jeong-min, the Blue Dragon Series Awards had Choi Ye-na and Kim Jae-won

Unlike the more classic and weighty celebration stages at film awards, this was the opening of Part 2 that best proved the Blue Dragon Series Awards' youthful and trendy identity. Last year's Blue Dragon Film Awards left a deep impression with the emotional chemistry between Hwasa and actor Park Jeong-min. This year, the Blue Dragon Series Awards completed an even younger, more fashionable look through the fresh chemistry of Choi Ye-na and Kim Jae-won.

The stage was different from the start. Choi Ye-na appeared as the "Love Cell" from Yumi's Cells Season 3 and poured out bubbly energy to "NEMONEMO." She then shone a beam with scenes from the drama on a white umbrella, changed outfits in an instant, and transformed into a magical girl.

It was a performance made specifically for Blue Dragon, one that naturally expanded the world of the drama onto the stage rather than simply singing a hit song. Her unique concept and fearless presence, even on a major awards stage, once again highlighted what makes Choi Ye-na stand out.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Choi Ye-na is dancing with Kim Jae-won during the celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Kim Jae-won is dancing along during Ye-na's celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.07.31/

Another highlight was the performance with drama lead Kim Jae-won. True to his reputation as a Music Bank MC, Kim Jae-won stood up as if he had been waiting for the moment and stylishly nailed the point choreography, sending the venue into laughter.

The reactions from Kim Go-eun and Shin Hye-sun, seated on either side of him, were another delight. They laughed and marveled at Kim Jae-won's great attitude as he fully committed to the challenge without holding back.

Then Yoo Jae-suk joined the dance on the spot, pushing the energy in the room to its peak.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Tiger JK and Lee Eunji are performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

▶An unscripted finale, still on point to the end ... Tiger JK, Mimi, and Lee Eunji absolutely owned Blue Dragon

Blue Dragon did not allow spoilers until the very end. While this year's celebration lineup remained secret, Lee Eunji laid the groundwork for the closing stage first.

When MC Im Yoon-a asked, "Do you think you'll win the grand prize today?" Lee Eunji replied, "What if the angels in heaven are moved by seeing me enjoy the celebration stage?" Right after the audience burst into laughter, Tiger JK's real "Angel" began to play, and the unexpected start of the finale made the atmosphere even hotter.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Tiger JK and Lee Eunji are performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

Lee Eunji, who even changed into sagging pants with a hip-hop style, showed surprising vocal skills by singing Yoon Mi-rae's part from the original "Angel." She also had the audience in stitches with lines like "skrrt" and "grrr gang gang gang," and added a playful touch by pointing to Yoo Jae-suk during the lyric "you you you," making the performance even more entertaining.

Mimi of Oh My Girl then delivered a powerful twist with her own moment during the intro of "Good Life." Her familiar variety-show image was nowhere to be seen as she completely dominated the stage with polished diction and top-tier rapping. Arin of Oh My Girl, seated in the audience, smiled proudly. Actors including Yoon Kyung-ho, Park Bo-young, Go Youn-jung, and Kim Seon-ho also joined in, shouting "Come on!"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Tiger JK and Mimi are performing a celebration stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The final stage was the so-called "Ball It Away" and "Monster" performance. Actors and entertainers alike enjoyed the stage with their whole bodies and sang along to "Ball It Away." It was a far cry from the old awards-show image of solemn performances starting one after another. Instead, actors, entertainers, and singers breathed together to complete a true festival.

Tiger JK's heavy presence, Mimi's unexpected charm, and Lee Eunji's cheerful energy came together on one stage. This finale, where different colors blended into one performance, was the clearest expression yet of the BSA's goal of being an awards show everyone can enjoy together.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Mimi, performing with Tiger JK, comes down in front of Yoo Jae-suk to continue the stage. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho and Lee Sang-yi are cheering for Tiger JK's performance. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung are enjoying Tiger JK and Mimi's performance together. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.