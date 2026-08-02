"91-Year-Old" Shin Goo Took to the Stage Even on the Day of His Wife's Funeral, Saying It Was "a Promise to the Audience" ('Witnessing an Era')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] "Witnessing an Era" shines a light on the theater career of Shin Goo, the oldest active actor in the industry.

In the first episode of the EBS documentary series "Witnessing an Era," which airs tonight at 9:10 p.m., the program will follow the 65-year journey of 91-year-old actor Shin Goo, under the theme of "Shin Goo of the theater."

The episode traces his path from the time of monetary reform, when Shin Goo was 26 and first entered acting, to the present, where he is still meeting audiences through the play "The Merchant of Venice." Shin Goo himself, along with veteran actor Jeon Moo-song, who nurtured his dreams at the Drama Center Theater Academy, and Park Geun-hyung, with whom he showed perfect chemistry in "Waiting for Godot," will share stories about him. Younger actors such as Jang Young-nam, Jo Dal-hwan, Lee Sang-yoon, and Park So-dam, as well as the production team, will also speak about Shin Goo.

In particular, the program reveals why Shin Goo went ahead with a performance during the 2025 regional tour of "Waiting for Godot" even on the day his wife was laid to rest. He said, "A performance has nothing to do with my personal life. I made a promise to perform for the audience, so personal matters cannot interfere with that," showing his exceptional sense of responsibility.

Shin Goo, who once received a scholarship from the Drama Center, has been supporting younger students in difficult circumstances through the Shin Goo Scholarship at SeoulArts since 1987. Yoo Hae-jin, one of the recipients of the scholarship, is also expected to express his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I was struggling to get through school because I didn't have much, but thanks to my teacher's help, I was able to finish those difficult school years safely, and I think that is why I have been able to act until now." The first episode is drawing anticipation as it looks back on Shin Goo, who devoted his life to theater, and the era he lived through.

Meanwhile, the EBS documentary series "Witnessing an Era" is a program that highlights figures who carved out their own paths and defined their times across 12 fields representing culture, the arts, journalism, and popular culture, including film, theater, literature, music, baduk, entertainment, sports, fashion, the press, advertising, and choreography. The first episode airs tonight at 9:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.