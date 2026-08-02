Jung Ji-sun's Unbelievable Employee Benefits: "Luxury Cars or Designer Bags as Gifts for Employees with Five Years of Service" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror,' Jung Ji-sun's world-class employee benefits, including luxury cars and designer handbags, will be revealed in full.

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' (directed by Choi Seung-hee, hereafter 'Boss in the Mirror') is a self-reflective program in which bosses in Korea try to create a workplace where people actually want to work. The previous episode recorded a peak rating of 5.6 percent and continued its runaway success by ranking No. 1 in its time slot for 216 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today's episode of 'Boss in the Mirror,' airing on the 2nd, Jung Ji-sun's astonishing in-house perks will be unveiled. Jung said, "I give luxury cars to employees who have worked here for more than five years. I recently bought cars for five people," surprising everyone. She added, "For employees who find maintenance costs burdensome, I buy the designer bag of their choice. On top of that, I also pay incentives every three months," drawing admiration for her unbelievably perfect benefits package.

However, despite these extraordinary benefits, an unexpected incident that left Jung Ji-sun exasperated has drawn attention. While she had been busy, four in-house couples had already formed at the company. Jung exploded in anger, saying, "Why are you dating instead of working at the store?" She then moved to arrange blind dates to prevent office romances.

Among them, a surprising blind date candidate appears and instantly raises the tension. A handsome man nicknamed the 'Lee Do-hyun of Yongsan District' steps in, with visuals that closely resemble actor Lee Do-hyun from the film 'Exhuma' and a perfect 186 cm frame. MC Jun Hyun-moo also reportedly kept exclaiming, "He is really handsome," amazed by how much he looks like Lee Do-hyun. Jung Ji-sun's employees, who joined the blind date, could not hide their excitement and blushed throughout, turning the scene into a true dopamine rush.

Whether Jung Ji-sun can successfully curb office romances by arranging blind dates, and the full story behind this heart-fluttering date filled with pink excitement and dopamine, can be seen in the main broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.