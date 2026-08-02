Han Seo-hee Confirms Romance With Foreign Boyfriend: "He’s Like a Baby to Me, So Stop Making Strange Rumors"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Han Seo-hee, who first gained attention as a former singer trainee, has opened up about her feelings after revealing her foreign boyfriend amid a flood of speculation.

On the 2nd, Han Seo-hee said, "Thank you for showing so much interest in my man. But please don't make strange rumors. He's a normal guy."

Along with a photo of her boyfriend, Han Seo-hee also pleaded, "He's like a baby to me. It really breaks my heart when people get hurt, so stop it."

Han Seo-hee surprised everyone on the 1st by posting a photo of herself with a handsome model. The two looked like a couple as they walked together with physical affection and took photo booth pictures. The man was identified as a model based in France. Amid dating rumors, Han Seo-hee referred to him as "my man," confirming the relationship while asking people to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

Meanwhile, Han Seo-hee became known to the public through MBC's 'Star Audition: Great Birth 3.' In 2016, she was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years, for smoking marijuana with T.O.P, a former member of BigBang. During her probation period, she was later sentenced to one year and six months in prison in 2021 on charges of methamphetamine use, and in 2022 she received another six-month prison sentence on separate drug charges. She was released in 2023.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.