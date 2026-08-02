"Attention!"... 'Soldiers' Baek Sun-ho and Song Geon-hee lit up the Blue Dragon with crisp salutes and warm manners

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Baek Sun-ho, left, and Song Geon-hee attended the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Baek Sun-ho and Song Geon-hee, who had briefly stepped away from fans to fulfill their military duty, have returned stronger than before.

As the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon, Baek Sun-ho and Song Geon-hee made a welcome appearance in front of fans after a long time.

The two, who are currently serving in the military, were both nominated for Best New Actor at this year's BSA. Baek Sun-ho proved his wide acting range by playing Geon-woo, Se-a's boyfriend and a promising track-and-field athlete, in the Netflix series 'If Wishes Could Kill.' Song Geon-hee delivered a deep impression to viewers with his role as Ki-beom, the younger brother of Ki-hwan and the lover of Sun-young, in the Genie TV original drama 'The Scarecrow.'

Appearing on the red carpet in military uniforms, the two drew attention with a more dependable and mature presence. At the photo wall, they stood out with crisp salutes and also drew warm reactions from reporters and the audience with relaxed smiles.

Photo source = Jeon So-young's personal account

Photo source = KBS

Although Baek Sun-ho and Song Geon-hee did not take home awards, they filled the ceremony with a presence that shone brighter than anyone else's. When Jeon So-young, who worked with Baek in 'Kick Kick Kick Kick' and 'If Wishes Could Kill,' was announced as the winner of Best New Actress, he was the first to congratulate her. After Jeon finished her acceptance speech and stepped down from the stage, he even pulled out her chair for her, adding a thoughtful touch that warmed the atmosphere. He also applauded enthusiastically and responded generously to the various congratulatory performances throughout the ceremony, delighting fans.

Photo source = Seo Ji-hye's personal account

Photo source = Seo Ji-hye's personal account

Song Geon-hee also spent meaningful time with the cast and crew, including Park Hae-soo, Jung Moon-sung, Kwak Sun-young, and Seo Ji-hye, as 'The Scarecrow' received the most nominations with six in total. He took commemorative photos with Seo Ji-hye, with whom he played a romantic pairing in the drama, at a photo booth, and also made special memories by taking group photos with senior actors at the reception.

Attention is now turning to the two actors, who showed sincere warmth and exceptional consideration toward the colleagues they worked with. Fans are eager to see what Baek Sun-ho and Song Geon-hee will do next as they return after completing their military service with even greater growth.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.