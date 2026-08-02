Kim So-young Says Even If She Got Plastic Surgery Without Oh Sang-jin Knowing, He Still Wouldn't Notice... "I Switched From Long Hair to a Bob, and He Didn't Realize"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Kim So-young shared a funny story about her husband, broadcaster Oh Sang-jin.

On the 1st, Kim So-young posted several photos and videos on her personal account showing what she had been up to while traveling with her family.

The photos and videos showed Kim So-young's family enjoying the pool and Kim So-young getting ready at a hotel.

After seeing the posts, one netizen noticed that Kim So-young's hair had changed and commented, "Oh?? Unnie, you cut your hair."

Kim So-young replied, "Want to hear something amazing... my husband doesn't know," drawing laughter.

When another netizen asked, "Your hair got a lot shorter, and he doesn't know?" Kim So-young explained, "It's a medium-length bob... At first, I thought my husband knew but was just pretending not to. But when I asked him two days later, he said he didn't know."

When yet another netizen reacted, "He doesn't notice even though you cut that much hair?" Kim So-young joked, "He really doesn't know. We ate and talked together all evening on the day I cut my hair, and he still didn't know the next day... He probably wouldn't notice even if I got plastic surgery."

Netizens who saw the exchange responded, "You were already pretty, but the short hair suits you so well," and Kim So-young replied, "I'm glad you like it."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin married in 2017 and have a daughter and a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.