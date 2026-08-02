"She Looks Like a Middle or High School Student"... 'Mom of a Son' Son Yeon-jae Looks Just Like She Did in Her Competitive Days

[Sportschosun Park Araam reporter] Former national rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae showed off her unchanged figure even after giving birth.

On the 2nd, Son Yeon-jae posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "Our family's second summer vacation (training)."

In the released photos, Son Yeon-jae is seen posing while holding her son's hand, wearing a white long-sleeved top and an ivory mini skirt. Her bright smile and stylish look drew attention.

In particular, she drew admiration for maintaining her toned figure and slim proportions even after childbirth, with a look that brought back memories of her days as an active athlete.

Netizens who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "You look like a middle or high school student," "You're so pretty," and "I guess I'm the only one who went through pregnancy and childbirth."

Meanwhile, Son Yeon-jae married a non-celebrity working in the financial industry in 2022 and welcomed a son last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.